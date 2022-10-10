Azerbaijan's AZPROMO to support local entrepreneurs aiming to enter EU markets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. The Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) will support local entrepreneurs targeting EU markets, AZPROMO Head’s Advisor Tural Hajili told reporters, Trend reports.

According to Hajili, in this regard, the development of a database of local exporters is expected.

"Through this database, we’ll be able to notify entrepreneurs of the necessary certifications to enter the markets of Europe, the US, Central Asia or the Eastern Partnership countries," he said.

The advisor stressed that it’s planned to carry out activities aimed at realizing the unused export potential of local companies.

Besides, Hajili noted that from January through September this year, Azerbaijan significantly increased the export of fertilizers, polypropylene and some other goods in total exports.