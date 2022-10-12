Hungary seeks to include Azerbaijani gas in country's energy complex – ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Hungary seeks to include Azerbaijani gas in the country's energy complex, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary to Azerbaijan Tamás Torma said at the event on the Hungary National Day and the 30th anniversary of the country's diplomatic relations with Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"Today, when Europe is facing a substantial energy crisis, Hungary sees Azerbaijan as a crucial energy partner. We welcome the launch of the Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), as well as joint cooperation with Serbia on Azerbaijani gas supplies," he said.

The ambassador also underscored prospects for renewable energy collaboration jointly with Georgia and Romania.