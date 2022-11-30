Azerbaijan, Pakistan discussing exemption of certain goods from customs duties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Azerbaijan and Pakistan are negotiating to exempt certain types of goods from customs duties, President of the Pakistan-Azerbaijan Economic Cooperation Chamber (PAKAZCHAM) Khurram Javaid Bhatti said during a panel session on ‘Foreign markets and access to them’ on November 30 in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Bhatti, Azerbaijan and Pakistan have great potential for increasing mutual trade and negotiations are currently underway to ensure access of Azerbaijan's goods to the Pakistani market.

"We are talking about textile products and some other types of goods. It’s also planned to exempt some types of goods, including cotton and cosmetic products, from customs duties. In the field of agricultural production, the Pakistani market opens up great opportunities for Azerbaijan in the direction of exporting tea, chocolate," he noted.

According to the chamber’s head, negotiations are underway on cooperation in the oil and gas industry.

"Recently, a meeting has been held where issues of simplification of trade turnover, as well as money transfers between the two countries, were discussed," Bhatti said.

The president of PAKAZCHAM pointed out that Pakistani entrepreneurs in the construction sector are expected to visit Azerbaijan in the near future.

"Besides, Azerbaijan and Pakistan closely cooperate in the field of transport and transit," he added.