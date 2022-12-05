Azerbaijani MPs discuss planned decrease of state budget expenses for several areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Amendments to the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2023 envisaging decrease of expenses on activities related to culture, art, information, physical culture, youth policy and others were discussed at meeting of the Parliament’s Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship on December 5, Trend reports.

The above expenses are envisaged to be reduced by 1.1 million manat ($650,000) to 561.7 million manat ($330.4 million).

According to the amendments, both revenues and expenses of the state budget of Azerbaijan for next year will increase by 53 million manat ($31.18 million), respectively. The revenues are envisaged to make up 30.7 billion manat ($18 billion), including 30 billion manat ($17.6 billion) for centralized revenues, and expenses – 33.35 billion manat ($19.62 billion).

Local revenues were approved in the amount of 756.98 million manat ($445.2 million), centralized expenses – 32.58 billion manat ($19.17 billion), and local expenses - 769.28 million manat ($452.5 million).

After the discussions, the budget was recommended for the plenary session in the third reading.