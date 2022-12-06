Azerbaijan's MG Consulting names number of citizen appeals via online oversight platform

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. A total of 4,789 appeals have been registered on the online public control platform (www.enezaret.az) in Azerbaijan to date, representative of Azerbaijan’s MG Consulting LLC Hamlet Babayev, the service's partner, said on December 6, Trend reports.

Babayev made the remark during a round table event on the results of work under the platform project.

The mentioned platform aims to convey issues of public concern related to public utilities, road and infrastructure, renovation etc. to the relevant authorities and achieve their resolution.

Will be updated