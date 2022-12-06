Head of EU Cooperation talks benefits of information system in Azerbaijan's agriculture

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. The implementation of the project on creating a business information system in the agricultural sector of Azerbaijan is going to contribute to the growth of the non-oil industry, said Head of the EU Cooperation Victor Giner, Trend reports.

Victor Giner made the remark during the "Support for the Establishment of Business Information Systems in Rural Areas" event.

According to him, the mentioned information system is going to strengthen the transparency of the agriculture sector in Azerbaijan.

"The implementation of joint EU-Azerbaijan projects will allow for increased agricultural investments," he added.