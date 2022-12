BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Trips for foreign tourists to Azerbaijan's Shusha may begin in the near future, said Chairman of Azerbaijan's Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev during his speech at the Azerbaijan Tourism Summit-2022, Trend reports.

He noted that the goal is to promote Karabakh as an international tourist destination.

"Currently, the assessment work of the tourism potential of the liberated territories is underway," said Naghiyev.