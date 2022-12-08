Azerbaijan's tourism income estimated to significantly grow by 2026 - official (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 11:23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Azerbaijan's tourism incomes are estimated to grow by four times by 2026, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev said on December 8 at Azerbaijan Tourism Summit in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Naghiyev, ten directions of tourism development have been identified.

"They cover the implementation of measures envisaged by the state program for 2022-2026. Our goal is to bring the number of foreign tourists coming to Azerbaijan to four million people by 2026," he noted.

Totally, by 2026, tourism incomes of the country are estimated to reach 11.2 billion manat (6.6 billion), of which 5.5 billion manat ($3.2 billion) will account for the expenses of foreign tourists, the agency’s head added.