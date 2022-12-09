Azerbaijan's PM talks state budget spending on defense capabilities (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 13:16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. Strengthening Azerbaijan's defense capability will be always among priorities of the state budget spending, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at a meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament on December 9, Trend reports.

According to Asadov, the priorities also include strengthening the material and technical base of the Azerbaijani army, improving the professionalism of servicemen, and providing the army with modern weapons.

The state budget for 2023 has been approved by the parliament.

According to the amendments made in the initial variant of the bill, both revenues and expenses of the state budget of Azerbaijan for next year will increase by 53 million manat ($31.18 million), respectively. The revenues will make up 30.7 billion manat ($18 billion), including 30 billion manat ($17.6 billion) for centralized revenues, and expenses – 33.35 billion manat ($19.62 billion).

Local revenues were approved in the amount of 756.98 million manat ($445.2 million), centralized expenses – 32.58 billion manat ($19.17 billion), and local expenses - 769.28 million manat ($452.5 million).