Azerbaijan's transport deputy minister talks unified taxi service (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. Azerbaijan isn’t discussing creation of a unified taxi service, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rahman Hummatov told reporters on December 9, Trend reports.

"However, taxi companies must work on the basis of single requirements, and comply with these requirements. At present, we are faced with complaints against these companies, but they haven’t taken any measures in this regard," Hummatov said.