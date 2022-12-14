Azerbaijan to digitalize issuance of certificates of Euro-4 conformity (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on December 13, 13:13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. The issuance of certificates of Euro-4 conformity in Azerbaijan has been digitalized, said Acting Chairman of the State Customs Committee Shahin Baghirov, Trend reports.

Baghirov made the remark during discussions of the amendments to the Customs Code at a meeting of the Parliament’s Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship.

He noted that the process of customs expertise has been digitalized.

“Conclusions on goods sent for expertise will be provided online. This procedure will simplify the customs procedure,” the official added.