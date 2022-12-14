Switzerland ready to boost investments in Azerbaijani economy - SECO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Switzerland intends to continue to support the diversification of the Azerbaijani economy, Head of Bilateral Economic Relations Division of the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) Erwin Bollinger said at the Azerbaijani-Swiss business forum on December 14 in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Bollinger, in recent years, Switzerland has actively invested in the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan, contributing to the diversification of the economy.

"We aim to develop bilateral trade relations, as well as increase the volume of investments. Over the past 11 months, the volume of trade between our countries has reached 365 million euro," he noted.

Besides, according to him, Switzerland will continue to support the private sector, women's empowerment, agribusiness and food security in Azerbaijan.