European Azerbaijan School hosts “Experiential Learning Conference 2022” (PHOTO)

On 9 - 11 December the European Azerbaijan School hosted the “Experiential Learning Conference 2022”.

“The 1st Experiential Learning Conference” was held on 10-12 December 2021 and the event was a great opportunity for the education community, which has not been able to come together for a long time for experience sharing and discussions on education due to the pandemic restrictions.

At the end of the conference with the participation of the European Azerbaijan School, Tbilisi European School (Georgia), and Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools (Kazakhstan) was established the Caucasus and Central Asia Association of IB World Schools (CCAAIBWS). The Association aims to ensure partnership between IB schools operating in the mentioned region and enlarge the experience sharing and education opportunities inter-schools.

The number of Association members increased to 17 within a year.

EAS hosted a beneficient conference involving 60 Speakers and 700 participants from different countries. Along Azerbaijan, Keynote Speakers, speakers, and participants from other countries such as Turkey, Italy, USA, Netherlands, Japan, Austria, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan met at the conference in Baku to develop new educational opportunities, network, and share experiences in the Experiential Learning Conference 2022.

The opening ceremony of the conference took place on 9 December. The opening ceremony began with playing the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Then the director of the European Azerbaijan School Francesco Banchini made a speech, greeted the guests, and wished them success in the conference. Later on, the Keynote Speakers were introduced to the audience.

Keynote Speakers and guests - Vedrana Pavletic (Senior Development and Recognition Manager Africa, Europe, Middle East / IB Organization), James Hatch (K-12 Global Mindedness and Intercultural Competencies Coordinator at Seisen International School, Tokyo), Gulnara Salmen (Founder and Regional Representative of CCAAIBWS), Sophio Basadze (The Director of the Tbilisi European School), Sabyrzhan Saduakassov (The Principle of the Nazarbayev Intellectual School in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan) were given speech to share impressions and thoughts on conference contribution.

The General Director of the International Baccalaureate Organization Olli-Pekka Heinonen, Founding Board Chair of Monte Del Sol School in Santa Fe, Education Leader Dr. Gary Gruber, the Council of the International Taskforce on Child Protection and on the Board of Directors of the International Commission Advancing Independent School Accreditation (ICAISA) Jane Larsson and the Executive Director for ECIS Kam Chohan made an online productive presentation for the audience.

Later on, Kamala Aghazade, the Chair of the "Azerbaijan Children's Union" was given a speech. Kamala Aghazade, in her turn, wished success to the conference and expressed her gratitude to Mr. Banchini for supporting the charity work by organizing the sale of handicraft samples of the children from the Children's Shelter-Reintegration Center during the conference. During the next two days, international and local education experts, educators, and teachers engaged in several sessions, group work, and round table discussions on essential topics in the field of education and shared mutual experiences.

"Experiential Learning Conference 2022" was a great experience and learning platform for all participants, particularly teachers - new beginners in their careers. Hundreds of teachers learned a range of experiences from the master educators, professors, and professionals who have dedicated their lives to education and acquired new knowledge and skills.

On December 11, the conference concluded its work successfully, with the closing ceremony organized after productive sessions.