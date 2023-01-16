Azerbaijan announces number of registered start-up projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. A total of 144 start-up projects have been registered in Azerbaijan so far, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications Vusal Gasimli said during a press conference on the results of 2022, Trend reports.

According to Gasimli, to date, a number of acceleration and incubation centers have been established in the country to support start-ups.

"Products worth $470 million were exported through the Azexport portal in 2022, and $270 million - via the single window platform. The main countries where Azerbaijani products (precious metals, dairy products, and drinks) were exported are Sweden, Russia, Georgia, Türkiye, and Kazakhstan," he emphasized.

The center’s executive director added that 633 certificates for free trade have been issued to entrepreneurs so far.