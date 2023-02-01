Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Economy

CBA talks lack of demand in last foreign exchange auctions

Economy Materials 1 February 2023 12:26 (UTC +04:00)
CBA talks lack of demand in last foreign exchange auctions

Follow Trend on

Sadraddin Aghjayev
Sadraddin Aghjayev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The lack of demand at the last foreign exchange auctions of Azerbaijan's Central Bank (CBA) is related to the launch of the interbank currency market platform, said Governor of the CBA Taleh Kazimov during the press conference dedicated to the changes in interest rate, Trend reports.

According to him, Azerbaijani banks have started selling and buying currency via the mentioned platform since January 9th.

"With the help of this platform, a bank with a foreign currency deficit can cover it, while a bank with a surplus can sell it," he added.

Will be updated

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more