CBA talks lack of demand in last foreign exchange auctions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The lack of demand at the last foreign exchange auctions of Azerbaijan's Central Bank (CBA) is related to the launch of the interbank currency market platform, said Governor of the CBA Taleh Kazimov during the press conference dedicated to the changes in interest rate, Trend reports.

According to him, Azerbaijani banks have started selling and buying currency via the mentioned platform since January 9th.

"With the help of this platform, a bank with a foreign currency deficit can cover it, while a bank with a surplus can sell it," he added.

