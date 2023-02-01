Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan names timeframe for first enterprise opening at Araz Valley Economic Zone

Economy Materials 1 February 2023
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The first enterprise in the Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park is planned to be launched at the end of 2023, Chairman of the Board of the Agency for the Development of Economic Zones of Azerbaijan Elshad Nuriyev said during a press conference dedicated to the results of 2022, Trend reports.

According to him, currently in the industrial park of the Araz Valley Economic zone, two business entities have received the status of a resident, and one entity has the status of a non-resident.

