Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan carry out feasibility studies for sericulture development projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan carry out feasibility studies of investment projects for the sericulture development, Chairman of the Executive Board of Azerbaijan's Economic Zones Development Agency Elshad Nuriyev said at a press conference on the 2022 results, Trend reports.

Nuriyev noted that the Economic Zones Development Agency under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy and Uzbekistan's Associations "Uzbekipaksanoat" and "Uztekstilprom" signed memorandums of cooperation on the development of sericulture, cocoons, as well as cotton growing and textile industry.

"Joint cooperation in economic zones provides for the establishment of cotton and sericulture clusters. The Agency is currently holding meetings and negotiations with investors. A feasibility study of investment projects is being developed and work is underway to allocate land plots for a startup," he said.

These memorandums were signed within the 11th session of the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Intergovernmental Commission in August 2022.