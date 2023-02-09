Azerbaijan shares number of real estate ownership registration operations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. A total of 382,319 real estate ownership registration operations were carried out in Azerbaijan in 2022, said Head of the Department of Strategic Planning of State Service on Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Ilgar Gabiyev, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the conference dedicated to the results of 2022.

"Of the total number of operations, 59.2 percent fell on land plots, 24.7 percent - residential premises, 12.9 percent - private houses, and 2 percent - non-residential premises," he said.

Gabiyev stressed that as part of the digital geoinformation system of Karabakh, work has been completed on the integration of the systems of 30 state structures.

A total of 1,095 real estate properties were privatized in Azerbaijan in 2022. This number includes 304 small state-owned enterprises and facilities, shares of 16 open joint-stock companies, state-owned land with 262 facilities, and 513 vehicles.