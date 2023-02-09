Azerbaijan sees growth in transfers to state budget from public property privatization (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 13:12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. More than 115.4 million manat ($67.8 million) was transferred to the state budget of Azerbaijan from the public property privatization through the State Service on Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy in 2022, Head of the service’s Strategic Planning Department Ilgar Gabiyev told reporters, Trend reports.

According to Gabiyev, this figure increased by 1.2 percent compared to 2021.

"Besides, 304 small facilities, 513 vehicles, and 262 hectares of land were privatized. Last year, more than 1,000 new land lease agreements and 858 contracts for the lease of non-residential premises were concluded. State revenues from the lease of non-residential premises amounted to 3.7 million manat ($2.18 million), and from lease of land plots - 21.1 million manat ($12.4 million)," he said.

Moreover, last year the state service received 840 applications for the lease of land suitable for agricultural activities.

"On 480 applications, agreements were reached and over 36,200 hectares of land were leased, and negotiations are underway on 394," he added.

A total of 112.7 million manat ($66.3 million) was transferred to the state budget through the privatization of state property and 59 auctions were held in 2021. Shares in 16 joint-stock companies, 35 small state-owned enterprises, four unfinished facilities and 249 cars were privatized at the auctions.

Meanwhile, the investment competitions were held for the sale of state-owned shares and shares of four enterprises. More than 10 million manat ($5.9 million) were transferred to the state budget.