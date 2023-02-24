Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan to sign agreement to establish joint investment fund (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan will sign an agreement to establish a joint investment fund, Trend reports via the President of Uzbekistan's press service.

This issue was discussed between Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, during the minister's visit to Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, the sides also noted the successful implementation of joint projects in the automotive industry, textile industry, and silk production.

"The work is underway to prepare prospective projects in the oil and gas sector, as well as in the fields of transportation and logistics. The importance of further increasing the portfolio of practical cooperation between the two countries, including the ongoing localization program, was also noted," said the statement.

Will be updated