Uzbek delegation visits AzerGold, talk economic reforms, strengthening ties (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. A meeting with a delegation of the Agency for Strategic Reforms under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan headed by the Head of the Department for Coordination of Transformation of Strategic Enterprises Mansurkhoja Yusupkhojayev took place at the Azerbaijan's AzerGold CJSC, Trend reports.

Greeting the guests, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of AzerGold CJSC, Khayyam Farzaliyev, mentioned the First Uzbek-Azerbaijani Interregional Forum held last month in Tashkent, the capital of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

It was noted that the Memorandum of Understanding and Agreement signed within the forum between AzerGold CJSC and the Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology of Uzbekistan opens up broad prospects for cooperation in the mining industry between the two friendly countries.

Yusupkhojayev noted that such regular meetings serve to strengthen relations. He also spoke about the deepening of economic ties between the two countries and stressed that Uzbekistan is interested in studying the experience of economic reforms carried out in Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, Feruz Akhmedov, Head of the Interregional State Tax Inspectorate for Major Taxpayers of the State Tax Committee under the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan, spoke about the tax reforms carried out in Uzbekistan and their impact on business development and, in particular, on the industry.

The parties then exchanged information in the field of tax legislation to attract investment in the mining sector. In addition, answers were given to the guests' questions. Other topics of mutual interest were also touched upon at the meeting.