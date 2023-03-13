Azerbaijan's AzerGold continues geological research in Eastern Zangazur

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. The geological exploration group of Azerbaijan's AzerGold CJSC has completed the first stage of relevant work at the Tutkhun deposit of the precious metal with a total area of 85.56 square kilometers, located in the Kalbajar district, which is included in Azerbaijan's Eastern Zangazur Economic Region, Trend reports via the company.

From June through December 2022, the company conducted research-exploration works on an area of 8.29 square kilometers (including Bashlibel-Khanlanli, Orujlu-Aghyatag-Chorman) cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance by the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA). The resulting test samples were sent to an international laboratory for analysis to determine their elemental composition.

The geological exploration at the Tutkhun deposit cannot continue at a rapid pace because during the 30-year period of occupation, Armenia set up countless mines on the territory. The talks on obtaining minefield maps are being delayed due to Armenia's destructive position on this issue. For this reason, prospecting and exploration work is carried out only in areas cleared of mines. To continue the work in 2023, another 45.5 square kilometers of the area will be cleared of mines by ANAMA and transferred to the use of the geological staff of AzerGold CJSC to continue field research.

The AzerGold CJSC uses innovative methods of exploration to partially compensate for the loss of time required for the de-mining process. Thus, for the first time in the Caucasus non-invasive hyperspectral satellite imaging has been applied at the 1,624 square kilometers area covering not only Kalbajar but also part of the Lachin district. Moreover, this process continues throughout the current year.

Tutkhun is located on the territory of Kalbajar district, on the basin of the Tutkhun river, the right tributary of the Tartarchay. According to the study and digitalization of geological data of 1958-1960, the area is estimated to have gold, silver reserves, and industrially important copper metallization.