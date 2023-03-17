Khanoba customs post to be example for other border checkpoints in Azerbaijan, Russia - Russian deputy PM

KHACHMAZ, Azerbaijan, March 17. The modern Khanoba border checkpoint will become an example for the further development of other border points both on the territory of Azerbaijan and Russia, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexey Overchuk said at the opening ceremony of the Khanova customs post on the Azerbaijan-Russia border, Trend reports.

According to him, work is underway to expand bilateral cooperation in various fields.

"We have already gone far beyond bilateral cooperation; matters of cooperation in the field of high technologies are being developed. The introduction of the latest technological developments in the operation of border checkpoints will play a huge role in the development of the North-South corridor," he said.

Will be updated