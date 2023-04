BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. The US strongly supports the memorandum on energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU, signed in July 2022, US Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets and Director General of the US and Foreign Commercial Service Arun Venkataraman, who is on a visit to Baku, said during a press conference, Trend reports.

"We highly appreciate the decision of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to sign this memorandum," he said.

Will be updated