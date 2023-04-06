Azerbaijani SMBDA, Tajikistan's Chamber of Commerce & Industry sign MoU (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 09:55

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Tajikistan, Trend reports via the agency.

The document envisages development of trade and investment cooperation between entrepreneurs of both countries, especially SMEs, the exchange of experience in the field of servicing SMEs and the organization of various events, including exhibitions, to strengthen their cooperation.

The memorandum, along with a number of other documents, was signed by SMBDA Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov and Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Jamshed Jumakhonzoda.

It was signed within the framework of the state visit of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Tajikistan in Dushanbe in the presence of the heads of state of both countries.