CBA to offer possibility of real estate insurance in digital format

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has provided individuals and legal entities with the opportunity to insure real estate in digital format, Executive Director at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Ziya Aliyev during a press conference on changes in parameters of the discount rate, Trend reports.

According to him, the digital format of providing insurance services in the field of real estate will accelerate the growth rate of real estate insurance.

It is planned to completely abandon paper insurance policies in Azerbaijan by the end of 2023. In the next two months, it is planned to abandon paper insurance policies for real estate.