Azerbaijan sees no need to issue new banknotes - CBA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. There is no need to issue new banknotes in Azerbaijan, Director General of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Agshin Valiyev said during a press conference on changes in the parameters of the discount rate, Trend reports.

According to him, today the largest banknote is 500 manat ($294).

"As you know, commemorative banknotes with a face value of 500 manat ($294) dedicated to the Victory in the 44-day Patriotic War [Second Karabakh War] were issued in limited quantities, and the issue of new banknotes with a large face value is not expected," Valiyev added.