Eurasian Development Bank hopes to see Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan as its members

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. The Chairman of the Management Board of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) Nikolai Podguzov expressed hope for Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and other countries to join the bank, Trend reports via TASS.

Podguzov made the remark on the sidelines of the conference of investors - members of the Association of Development Financing Institutions in Asia and the Pacific (ADFIAP).

Podguzov also said that the EDB and Uzbekistan continue active negotiations on the country's entry into the list of participants in the development institution.

"We really communicate with Uzbekistan, and many positions have been brought closer. So far, this is probably one of the most realistic candidates for joining the bank," he added.

The EDB is an international financial institution with a charter capital of $7 billion and the mission to promote economic growth in its member states, expand their trade and other economic ties and foster Eurasian integration through investment.

The bank's member states are Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Armenia.