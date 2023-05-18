AzerTelecom CEO in the “Power 100” list of the most influential telecom people in the world

Ana Nakashidze, Chief Executive Officer at AzerTelecom, was named in the “Power 100” list, compiled annually by the prestigious Capacity Media, featuring the most influential leaders of the telecommunications industry.

Nominated by the industry and compiled by Capacity Media, the “Power 100” profiles trailblazers, innovators, and leaders driving the global digital infrastructure spaces. Published every year since 2019, the list highlights the most influential people in this field.

Ana Nakashidze led the company during the pandemic and post-pandemic transformation, as well as during the challenging times, and made important achievements in the company's operation. Under her leadership, AzerTelecom expanded its service portfolio by achieving a new level of development in its operation and now plays an essential role in the telecommunications life of the country by strengthening international connectivity services.

Ms. Nakashidze has over 20 years’ experience in the telecommunications industry. Before she was appointed the CEO of AzerTelecom in 2020, Ana Nakashidze worked as the Deputy CEO for Operations at AzerTelecom and served in various leadership positions in Georgia and globally in private, public, and consulting sectors.

It should also be noted that in March 2023, Capacity Media magazine released its sixth annual “Women to Watch” list, which featured 20 outstanding women in telecommunications and information technology and Ms. Nakashidze was also included to this annual “Women to Watch” power list.

Capacity’s “Power 100” list, featuring the top 100 people from across the wholesale telecoms space can be found here.

AzerTelecom is the leading wholesale telecommunication operator of Azerbaijan. The company is part of the NEQSOL Holding international group of companies operating in various fields and countries.