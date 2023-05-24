Silk Way West Airlines awarded IATA CEIV Lithium Batteries Certification

Silk Way West Airlines, the leading cargo airline in the Caspian and Central Asian region, announces that it has been recognized by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) as a CEIV Lithium Batteries Certified company.

Silk Way West Airlines is committed to staying at the forefront of industry regulations and implementing all necessary measures to safeguard its operations. The CEIV Lithium Batteries Certification further enhances the airline's capabilities and reinforces the confidence of its customers, stakeholders and industry partners. This certification recognizes that Silk Way West Airlines has implemented robust processes and best practices to mitigate relevant risks and comply with stringent requirements.

The CEIV Lithium Batteries Certification is a global standard developed by IATA to ensure the safe and secure handling of lithium batteries throughout the supply chain, and to achieve standardization and uniformity in the scope, depth, and quality of the assessments conducted.

“Our team have successfully passed all stages of certification and today we can proudly say that IATA recognizes Silk Way West Airlines’ lithium battery handling and transport program as applied,” said Darko Vucic, Vice President, Corporate Quality Assurance & Quality Control, QMS of Silk Way West Airlines. “We upgraded our knowledge of IATA’s DGR manual implementing the latest standards and best practices related to the safe transport and handling of lithium batteries with further improvement of our safety performance by developing safety risk assessments specific to lithium batteries. The benefit for us, besides procedural improvements regarding the transport of lithium batteries, is to ensure that we continue to maintain the highest applicable”.

Founded in 2012 in Baku, at the heart of the Silk Road, Silk Way West Airlines operates hundreds of flights every month across the globe via its fleet of 12 dedicated Boeing 747-8F and 747-400F aircraft based at Heydar Aliyev International Airport. On April 28, 2021, Silk Way West Airlines signed a strategic fleet expansion agreement with Boeing for the purchase of five new 777 Freighters, followed by a further agreement signed on November 10, 2022 for the purchase of two state-of-the-art 777-8 Freighters. Silk Way West Airlines also agreed the purchase of two A350 Freighters with Airbus on June 28, 2022.

The airline's annual cargo turnover exceeds 500,000 tons, while its growing route network covers over 40 destinations across Europe, the CIS, the Middle East, Central and Eastern Asia, and the Americas.

For more information on Silk Way West Airlines and its services, please visit www.silkwaywest.com.