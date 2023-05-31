Azerbaijan reveals defense, security spending for 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. Over 4.89 billion manat ($2.88 billion) was allocated to defense and security spending in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This isssue has been reflected in the draft law "On execution of state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022", which is being discussed at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

Of these funds, more than 1.98 billion manat ($1.16 billion) was directed to the defense forces, 300.1 million manat ($176.5 million) to national security, and 424.38 million manat ($249.6 million) to the border service.

Besides, 4.1 million manat ($2.4 million) was directed to applied research in the field of defense and national security, and 2.18 billion manat ($1.28 billion) - for other activities in the field of defense and national security.

In 2021, Azerbaijan's defense and national security spending totaled 4.5 billion manat ($2.6 billion).