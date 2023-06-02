SilkWay plans to increase number of flight destinations to 60 by 2025 - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. SilkWay plans to increase the number of flight destinations to 60 by 2025, Vugar Mammadov, Vice President for Commercial Affairs of Silk Way West Airlines, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark, while addressing the participants of the first Caspian International Transport and Logistics Forum

In addition, the company is working on updating the fleet, he said.

Mammadov also touched upon the company's goals, including increasing transit capabilities, as well as improving the efficiency of flight and ship management.

"The long experience of transit operations will allow us to contribute to the development of the free economic zone of Alat," the vice president of the company added.

He noted that the demand for air transportation is expected to more than double in the coming years.

For the first time, the organized forum takes place within the framework of the 20th anniversary of the Caspian International Exhibition of Transport, Transit and Logistics "TransLogistica Caspian", which takes place on May 31-June 2.