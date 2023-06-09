Azerbaijan to put in operation 1.8 GW of solar, wind power capacities by 2026 - minister

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 9. Azerbaijan will put 1.8 GW of solar and wind power capacities into operation by 2026, Parviz Shahbazov, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan, said during the panel discussion themed “Regional development in renewable energy: alternative ways to ensure energy security” within the Astana International Forum (AIF 2023), Trend reports from the scene.

According to the minister, this will help save about 1 bcm of natural gas annually.

Noting that a renewed partnership between Azerbaijan and the EU implies the increase of gas supplies by 2027, the minister noted these additional volumes will be directed to the European market.

“Azerbaijan is developing renewable energy sourced not only to diversify its own electricity generation, but also to ensure energy security of its partners. By 2025, we are to become a green growth country with clean economy,” he said.

Minister Shahbazov invited Kazakhstani companies to participate in renewable energy projects implemented in Azerbaijan.