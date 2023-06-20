Long-term agreement signed between Azerishiq and EKVITA

"Azerishiq" OJSC and EKVITA consulting company signed a partnership contract with the aim of establishing long-term cooperative relations. According to the contract, EKVITA company has started the examination of the required procedures for commercial connections to the services of the electricity supply network for "Azerishiq" OJSC. Within the framework of the project, EKVITA has carried out test connections, protocolling of problems arising during the connection process, designing a survey and conducting it among about 500 respondents.

Additionally, within the long-term cooperation, EKVITA consulting company supports the creation of Project Office at “Azerishiq” OJSC and the implementation of improvements in the relevant field related to the "Connection to public utilities" indicator of the World Bank Group's "Convenient Business Environment" project, which has been approved by first deputy of Prime Minister, supporting a number of efficient and timely measures provided for in the Road Map for the years 2022-2023 and carries out project coordination activities.

In fact, EKVITA is the first local consulting company of Azerbaijan that won projects outside the country. With its large and professional team, the company provides a comprehensive range of legal, tax, financial, audit and management consulting services. Among the active clients of the company, we can mention the companies operating globally and listed in "Fortune 500". In addition to state projects, EKVITA also participates in the implementation of large-scale projects of the European Union, the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank and other international donors.