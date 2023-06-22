Hiring, keeping qualified employees - vital for company's success, says CEO of Pasha Holding

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Recruitment has become strategic issue in today’s world, Chief Executive Officer of PASHA Holding Jalal Gasimov said during the "Human resource management in public and private enterprises" panel discussion within the framework of the Human Resources Summit 2023 in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted the importance of right approach to hiring and keeping the qualified employees for the successful development of a company.

"The labor market has currently become more competitive, and therefore, in-demand specialists have the opportunity to choose from a variety of offers from various employers. Companies need to approach the recruitment process strategically, attract committed professionals, and create conditions for long-term cooperation," he said.

Gasimov pointed out the importance of developing an attractive corporate culture that encourages employees to development, creativity and allegiance.

"Every company should think about the value it could offer to employees. We are talking not only about material, but also about non-material rewards, as well as working conditions,” Gasimov added.

“When hiring, companies should make sure that the person applying for a certain position in a certain company is also interested in these factors. This approach will have a positive impact on the motivation, allegiance and retention of employees," he said.