Volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Egypt increases in 1H2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. The volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Egypt increased by 10 percent from January through June 2023 compared to the same period last year, Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev said at an event dedicated to the Independence Day of Egypt, Trend reports.

He also said that at the next meeting of the Joint Azerbaijan-Egypt Intergovernmental Commission, which will be held in 2024, the expansion of trade and investment opportunities between the countries will be discussed.

According to him, the agenda will also include issues of cooperation in the fields of agriculture, education, culture, energy and healthcare.

"We'll continue to further explore the potential for expanding cooperation between our countries in the field of Information and Communications Technology (ICT)," the minister said.

Besides, Nabiyev noted that Azerbaijan continues negotiations with Egyptian companies on the possibility of entering the Azerbaijani market.

"An Azerbaijani-Egyptian business forum was organized with the participation of business representatives of the two countries last year. Such initiatives strengthen economic cooperation between our countries," the minister added.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on March 27, 1992. The Egyptian Embassy in Baku has been functioning since April 1993, and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Cairo since January 1994.