Work on reconstruction of Azerbaijan’s Yenikand-Bilasuvar road ongoing (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. The State Agency of Highways of Azerbaijan continues the capital reconstruction of the Yenikand-Bilasuvar section of the 'M3 Alat-Astara-border with Iran' highway, the Agency told Trend.

The road's length after being upgraded to the second technical category is 71 kilometers.

The two-lane highway has a carriageway that is 15 meters wide, plus 7.5 meters of additional carriageway.

As part of the project, earthwork is currently underway, and the unsuitable ground of the road surface is being removed. The construction of a road base has started on the sections where the road surface is ready.

Moreover, circular and rectangular water pipes of various types are constructed to ensure the water flow. The construction of 37 water pipes has already been completed, while the construction of 6 bridges continues.

Construction work is carried out in accordance with the requirements of the "Building codes and regulations". The necessary amount of equipment and labor was attracted to the territory in order to complete the construction on schedule.

In addition to establishing a framework for the security of citizens' movement, reconstruction works will ensure comfortable movement on the road and facilitate the transportation of goods and passengers.