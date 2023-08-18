NEQSOL Holding CEO, Yusif Jabbarov, receives the prestigious Taraggi Medal (PHOTO)

Yusif Jabbarov, the CEO of NEQSOL Holding, has been awarded the prestigious Taraggi Medal, highlighting his contributions to Azerbaijan’s economic development and entrepreneurial sphere. The award was presented to him by Samad Bashirli, Deputy Economy Minister, and Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency.

The Taraggi Medal (Progress Medal) is the state award of the Azerbaijan Republic established in 1993. The award is given by the head of the country to those distinguished by their special services in various fields, including industry, agriculture, science, culture, literature, arts, public education, health, sports, and more.

Yusif Jabbarov has more than 20 years of successful track record in various industries, including leadership and executive management roles in energy, telecommunications, and financial institutions. He leads NEQSOL Holding, a group of companies operating across nine countries in the energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, and construction sectors, being in charge of its strategy, mergers, acquisitions, and business portfolio management.

By bringing his leadership expertise to strategic management and corporate governance, he led the holding’s reorganization and transformation projects in recent years.

Yusif Jabbarov is an alumnus of Harvard Business School, having successfully completed the Program for Leadership Development (PLD in Strategic Management). He also obtained an MBA degree from Birmingham Business School in 2007 and a bachelor’s degree in economics and finance from UNEC in 2002.