Azerbaijan imports large volume of industrial liquid fuel from Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. Azerbaijan imported 75,808 tons of liquid fuel for industrial use from Turkmenistan from January through June 2023, Trend reports.

According to the data of the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, the value of Azerbaijan's imports of liquid fuel for industrial use from Turkmenistan exceeded $30.9 million.

Furthermore, Azerbaijan imported a total of more than 166,078 tons of liquid fuel for industrial purposes from January through June this year in the amount of $67.61 million.

Turkmenistan ranks among the world's leading countries in terms of oil and gas reserves. The country pays great attention to the construction of oil and gas processing plants and the export of energy resources to world markets.

Meanwhile, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan from January through June this year amounted to $485.46 million, which is 3.8 times more than compared to the same period last year ($125.91 million).