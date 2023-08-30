Azerbaijan plays important role in Hungary's energy security - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. Azerbaijan plays an important role in our energy security, said Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto, Trend reports.

"According to the agreement reached with Türkiye, about 300 million cubic meters of natural gas will be supplied to Hungary in 2024, making Türkiye the first transit country," he added.

Moreover, a natural gas export contract was signed between Türkiye's BOTAŞ and Hungary's MVM on August 21.

Also, Hungary and Azerbaijan are also working to increase the supply of Caspian energy resources. Thus, MVM CEEnergy, the largest Hungarian wholesale natural gas trader, and SOCAR, the state oil company of Azerbaijan, signed a contract for the sale of 100 million cubic meters of gas, the supply of which will begin in the fourth quarter of 2023. SOCAR has already started pumping the first 50 million cubic meters of gas into Hungarian storage facilities.