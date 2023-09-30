Azerbaijan - first one to host International Astronautics Congress regionwide - ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Azerbaijan is the first country in the region to host the International Astronautics Congress, Rashad Bayramov, adviser to the minister of Digital Development and Communications of Azerbaijan, told journalists, Trend reports.

"Scientists and researchers from 95 countries have submitted 3,532 scientific articles to the upcoming International Astronautics Congress in Baku. Azerbaijan has also submitted a record number of scientific articles - 214. Our country is among the five countries that have submitted the largest number of scientific articles, after the US, Italy, India and China," he said.

According to him, the objectives of the International Astronautics Congress are to create a platform for establishing international cooperation in the space sphere, exchange experience and knowledge, demonstrate various novelties and increase the interest of young people in the space industry.

