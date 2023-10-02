Yuval Noah Harari in Baku talks about possibilities of AI

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Artificial intelligence has huge capabilities that can change our world, famous Israeli writer, historian, Professor Yuval Noah Harari said at the press conference of the 74th International Astronautical Congress in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Harari, artificial intelligence is the first technology in history capable of autonomously making decisions and generating new ideas.

He noted that all previous technologies expanded the capabilities of humanity, but people themselves determined how to use these technologies.

In addition, Harari said that the development of artificial intelligence is currently progressing rapidly and it will take only a few decades to improve its capabilities.

The 74th International Astronautical Congress started in Baku today in partnership with the Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Azercosmos) and the International Astronautical Federation.

The event is attended by representatives of space agencies, the public sector, investors and private space companies, local and international media, as well as more than 5,000 representatives from 101 countries. 150 companies are represented at the International Astronautical Congress in the exhibition hall. The congress will last until October 6.

This is the second time that Baku is hosting this congress - the first one took place in 1973, also in Baku.