Azerbaijan's Sumgayit Technopark presents goods at "Rebuild Karabakh" international expo (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. Sumgayit Technologies Park (STP) takes part in the 3rd Azerbaijan International Exhibition "Rebuild Karabakh" - "Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Development of Karabakh", Trend reports.

Domestic and foreign companies and state institutions make presentations in the exhibition pavilion on a wide range of improvement activities carried out in Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions, and information on available products and services is brought to the attention of exhibition participants.

STP models of power stations and cranes are on display in the STP exhibition zone. It should be mentioned that these cranes can lift weights weighing between 2 and 200 tons.

In addition, the exhibition corner presents turbines, blades for turbines, gears, valves (diameters ranging from 12 to 25 mm), various types of cables and accessories for them, aluminum wires, sewer and underground pipes, plastic chairs, and other products manufactured by STP. A light generator with high-noise insulation and electronic terminals for payment of services is also presented.

STP operates 12 plants with more than 30 production areas. The park is equipped with 36 Mazak machines, 11 Gleason machines, and milling, turning, and hobbing equipment capable of processing items up to 3,200 mm in size.

The first specialized exhibition, "Rebuild Karabakh," dedicated to the restoration and development of Karabakh, liberated from Armenian occupation under the leadership of the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Ilham Aliyev will continue until October 21.