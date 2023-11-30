Azerbaijan attracting international experts to develop business model

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Azerbaijan is attracting international experts to develop a business model, the country's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said at the InMerge Innovation Summit in Baku, Trend reports.

"This will enable us to adapt effortlessly to innovations, an innovative path, or an innovative concept. The transformation entails five components, the most essential of which is ensuring market access. That is, there are always laws in place to ensure that you do not favor any other company depending on its country of origin," he noted.

"The second factor is culture. You must ensure that the culture is in place to support variety in the origins of people, countries, and business practices. The third component is obviously infrastructure, which includes cutting-edge computers, relevant courses, and the development of courses for multinational corporations," the official explained.

According to him, these aspects are important for projects in all countries, which Azerbaijan also needs to focus on.

"So, we really have the necessary tools to ensure favorable market access," Nabiyev added.

The InMerge Innovation Summit has started in Baku on November 30 and will end on December 1.

InMerge, the region's largest innovation summit, is aimed at bringing together prominent organizations, entrepreneurs, and investors to debate the topic of innovation and potential alliances.

