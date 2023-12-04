UK's Malcolm Offord to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. UK Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department of Business and Trade Malcolm Offord is expected to visit Azerbaijan, a diplomatic source told Trend.

He is set to participate in the sixth meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UK.

Meanwhile, over the last three decades, the UK has stood as the largest individual investor in Azerbaijan. Between 1995 and 2022, the UK's investments in Azerbaijan surpassed $84 billion, contributing to a total foreign direct investment of $280 billion. In 2022, the annual trade volume between the two countries amounted to 1.2 billion pounds.