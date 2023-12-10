Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Economy

Serbia-Bulgaria gas interconnector holds strategic importance for EU - ambassador

Economy Materials 10 December 2023 14:48 (UTC +04:00)
Serbia-Bulgaria gas interconnector holds strategic importance for EU - ambassador

Follow Trend on

Laman Zeynalova
Laman Zeynalova
Read more

NIS, Serbia, December 10. The Serbia-Bulgaria gas interconnector has strategic importance for the EU, EU Ambassador to Serbia Emmanuel Jofre said at the inauguration ceremony of the Bulgaria-Serbia gas interconnector in Nis, Serbia, Trend reports.

"I would like to thank everyone who worked in this field and the European Union for their hard work to make this possible," he said.

Jofre noted that the EU has boosted its support to Serbia with $65 million to help the most vulnerable people and reduce the cost of electricity bills.

"And this is part of the $1-billion support to the energy sector over the last 20 years. And this is because Serbia is a candidate for accession to the European Union," he said.

Jofre said Serbia's new growth plan will provide more opportunities for reform and additional funding.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more