Serbia-Bulgaria gas interconnector holds strategic importance for EU - ambassador

NIS, Serbia, December 10. The Serbia-Bulgaria gas interconnector has strategic importance for the EU, EU Ambassador to Serbia Emmanuel Jofre said at the inauguration ceremony of the Bulgaria-Serbia gas interconnector in Nis, Serbia, Trend reports.

"I would like to thank everyone who worked in this field and the European Union for their hard work to make this possible," he said.

Jofre noted that the EU has boosted its support to Serbia with $65 million to help the most vulnerable people and reduce the cost of electricity bills.

"And this is part of the $1-billion support to the energy sector over the last 20 years. And this is because Serbia is a candidate for accession to the European Union," he said.

Jofre said Serbia's new growth plan will provide more opportunities for reform and additional funding.