Azerbaijan Railways renews Baku's trains with Stadlers (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. The delivery of four diesel trains to Baku is scheduled for the end of this year, from a total of six FLIRT electric trains and four diesel trains to be purchased under a contract signed in November 2019 between Azerbaijan Railways and the Swiss "Stadler Rail Group" company, Trend reports.

A total of two trains have already been delivered to Baku Passenger Station.

Each FLIRT single-deck train has 5 carriages with a passenger capacity ranging from 236-270 persons. Standard and first class seats (8 seats) are available on the trains. The new diesel trains use power generated by their own engine and are not connected to the catenary network. This, in turn, permits the train to run normally and on time, independent of any technical issues with the overhead catenary.

The trains are outfitted with cutting-edge safety technologies and a variety of novel mechanisms. For example, the train has the Block-5 system, which is in charge of passenger transportation safety. One of the most important characteristics of this system is the ability to track the trajectory of another train ahead of it that is equipped with the same system and modify the speed if there is a threat to traffic safety.

At the same time, if there are any health issues with the drivers while the train is moving, the Block-5 system assists in safely stopping the train, avoiding any unfavorable scenarios in terms of safe transportation of passengers to their destinations.

Fluidmesh technology is also used in the new FLIRT trains. This system is critical in maintaining continuous high-speed Internet connection on trains. In addition, the multimedia system installed in trains provides passengers with a pleasant travel experience by allowing them to watch various entertainment programs while on the move.

Another benefit of the new FLIRT trains is the inclusion of a wagon bar. Passengers traveling to the regions can utilize this car to purchase hot and cold drinks, as well as snacks.

After passing the necessary testing processes on the road infrastructure, these two trains brought to Baku will be available for passenger usage in spring 2024.