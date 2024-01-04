Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology named COP29 president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev has been appointed COP29 president, Trend reports via the COP28 UAE page in X.

"We wish Mukhtar Babayev, President-Designate of COP29, and Yalchin Rafiyev, Lead Negotiator of COP29 every success in their roles as Azerbaijan hosts the Conference of the Parties this year. We look forward to working alongside the COP29 and COP30 Presidencies, and the UNFCCC to build on the transformative and historic success of COP28 and keep 1.5°C within reach," reads the post.

Eastern European Regional Group has chosen Azerbaijan to host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which was officially announced on December 11 within the COP28 conference in Dubai.

COP29 is scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan in November 2024.

