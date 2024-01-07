Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani Central Bank's management makes new appointments

Economy Materials 7 January 2024 16:13 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. Director of the Legal Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Rana Malikova was relieved of her position and appointed executive director of the bank, Trend reports referring to the CBA.

The bank said that the position of the legal department's director is currently vacant.

In addition, Rashad Mammadov and Shahin Mahmudzade, who were previously counselors to the CBA governor, were also appointed executive directors.

Thus, the number of executive directors of the bank has reached nine.

