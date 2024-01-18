Azerbaijani Minister holds series of meetings in Davos on sidelines of WEF

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikail Jabbarov held a number of meetings on the margins of the Davos World Economic Forum (WEF) on January 18, the minister said on his social media page. Trend reports.

Thus, during the meeting with the Chairman of Indorama Ventures, Shri Prakash Lohia, the global importance of the application of environmentally friendly technologies was discussed.

"The goals of Azerbaijan's transition to sustainable production, effective mechanisms, and opportunities for cooperation with Indorama Ventures were discussed," the minister of economy said.

To note, this chemical company from Thailand works in different spheres of activity, including since 1995 in the global petrochemical industry, and produces a wide range of polymers. It has offices in 35 countries.

The Azerbaijani Minister of Economy also met with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fitzo and discussed issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Slovakia in the economic sphere and energy sector.

The Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, together with Shahmar Movsumov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration, held consultations with Ricardo Hausman, Head of the Harvard Growth Lab.

"With the representatives of "Growth Lab," we exchanged views on global trends in strategic research and digitalization. Informed about the priorities of diversification of Azerbaijan's economy and sustainable development goals, we discussed potential areas of cooperation," the minister emphasized on social media.

In addition, a meeting was held with the head of Honeywell, Vimal Kapoor, and opinions were exchanged on the company's cooperation with Azerbaijan and the potential importance of the proposed innovative solutions.

Meanwhile, Honeywell technologies are used at the Baku Oil Refinery, named after Heydar Aliyev.

